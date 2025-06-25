Previous
Cape Honey Bee by phil_sandford
Cape Honey Bee

Or, its Sunday name, Apis Mellifera Capensis, enjoying the Lavender this evening.

Thanks for dropping by.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
885% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful shot!
June 25th, 2025  
