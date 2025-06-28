Sign up
Previous
Photo 3234
Sandringham
A lovely, but incredibly hot and humid, five hours at Sandringham House and Gardens today.
Nobody of note was home …..
Thanks for dropping by
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4256
photos
157
followers
173
following
886% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th June 2025 11:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
norfolk
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
sandringham
Barb
ace
Such an impressive-looking place! How great to have places like this to visit!
June 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful architecture.
June 28th, 2025
