Houghton Hall, Norfolk by phil_sandford
Photo 3235

Houghton Hall, Norfolk

Not to be confused with Holkham Hall also in Norfolk.

Carole and I first went here in our 1st year of 365; there was much we didn’t recall but it became familiar the longer we walked around.

I believe it is an RHS location (for those of you that are members) and it was, once, the home of Britains 1st Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole; it is now the residence of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, a direct descendant of Sir Robert, and his family.

The hall is fabulous, the gardens even more so; the walled garden has the most fabulous flowers, walls and walls of colour and some interesting sculptures (one of which we wanted to see again (see my extra photograph for today).

Another warm and humid day, finished with a Sunday roast with my Brother Andrew and my Sister-in-Law Tracey, in Swaffham.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s impressive
June 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
June 29th, 2025  
