Norfolk Lavender

It’s definitely Lavender and it was in Norfolk and it was at ‘Norfolk Lavender’ which was just 4 miles from our cottage.



Wonderful ‘full English’ to set us up for the day; wander around their collection of almost every Lavender that exists and a stroll to their ‘big field’ where I took this.



We then went to Wells Next The Sea for a wander with Carole revisiting her many childhood holidays with her best friend Penny and Penny’s parents in their caravan.



Thanks for dropping by.