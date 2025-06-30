Previous
Norfolk Lavender by phil_sandford
Norfolk Lavender

It’s definitely Lavender and it was in Norfolk and it was at ‘Norfolk Lavender’ which was just 4 miles from our cottage.

Wonderful ‘full English’ to set us up for the day; wander around their collection of almost every Lavender that exists and a stroll to their ‘big field’ where I took this.

We then went to Wells Next The Sea for a wander with Carole revisiting her many childhood holidays with her best friend Penny and Penny’s parents in their caravan.

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! blissful , the perfume must be sublime !
June 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I used to drive up there every year. Lovely to see this.
June 30th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca That’s a long drive for you.
June 30th, 2025  
