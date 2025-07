Lifeboat Horse

At Wells Next The Sea.



The Lifeboat Horse was created by artist Rachael Long as a tribute to the horses that once pulled the town’s lifeboat. The 3-metre high sculpture stands proudly on the sandbank in the harbour, a major tourist attraction for the town. It’s made from steel bars & whisky barrels and anchored to the seabed using huge metal pins. It’s removed for safe keeping in the winter.



