Tern

Went north up to Far Ings Nature Reserve this morning; still, overcast but warm when I left home, 30 miles later I parked up in drizzle and walked to the hide. Within 2 minutes the heavens properly opened and it bucketed down for two solid hours. Other than ducks on the water, the only thing visibly ‘out and about’ was this Common Tern. The photograph looks pixelated and noisy, the trees in particular; it isn’t, that’s the rain.



Safe to say, this latest ‘heat wave’ has ended here in The Shire.



