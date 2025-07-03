Sign up
Previous
Photo 3239
Bumble Bee
A week or so on from the last time I sat in the garden next to the lavender camera in hand and wondered where all the bees were; today and this evening, the Lavender in the front and back garden is awash with a variety of bees, butterflies and bugs.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
4
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd July 2025 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
bumble-bee
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture!
July 3rd, 2025
haskar
ace
Great close up.
July 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Love the sharp details.
July 3rd, 2025
