Bumble Bee

A week or so on from the last time I sat in the garden next to the lavender camera in hand and wondered where all the bees were; today and this evening, the Lavender in the front and back garden is awash with a variety of bees, butterflies and bugs.

3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
July 3rd, 2025  
haskar ace
Great close up.
July 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Love the sharp details.
July 3rd, 2025  
