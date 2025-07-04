Previous
Jo, Carole, Nigel by phil_sandford
Photo 3240

Jo, Carole, Nigel

Carole’s cousin Nigel and his wife Jo are currently in the middle of a ‘Three Queens’ set of cruises from their home in Canberra, Australia.

Having done 2 cruises, they fly to Barcelona tomorrow from Heathrow to catch the 3rd Queen for a 2 week Mediterranean cruise. This gave us a small window to meet up with them in London today for the first time since 2014 when we met up in Paris.

A fabulous few hours in London’s West End catching up and we’ve all promised not to leave it another 11 years.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
@phil_sandford
887% complete

Suzanne ace
Sounds like a great catch up!
July 4th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my what a great, happy portrait. The cruises sound incredible, oh my.
July 4th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@louannwarren

1 - NY to Southampton
2 - Southampton to Iceland (via Scotland)
3 - The Med - Barcelona, Rome etc

Never done a cruise ourselves
July 4th, 2025  
KV ace
Great portrait Phil. Fav!
July 4th, 2025  
Lynne
That sounds like quite the trip. FUN FUN FUN
July 4th, 2025  
