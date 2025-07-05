Sign up
Previous
Photo 3241
Small Tortoiseshell
sat on a Shaster Daisy.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3237
826
3238
827
3239
828
3240
3241
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th June 2025 11:08am
Tags
norfolk
,
butterfly
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
tortoiseshell
