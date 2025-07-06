Previous
Heatwave Broken by phil_sandford
Photo 3242

Heatwave Broken

As usual in the UK, with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

My garden, and my water butts, are lapping it up.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
We need it down south, please send us some
July 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And I thought it was a bow in the river !! We also had an hour or so downpour - but I am afraid not enough !!!!!!!!!
July 6th, 2025  
