Previous
Photo 3242
Heatwave Broken
As usual in the UK, with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
My garden, and my water butts, are lapping it up.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4273
photos
158
followers
173
following
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
826
3238
827
3239
828
3240
3241
3242
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th July 2025 1:28pm
water
,
rain
,
outdoor
,
uk
,
thunderstorms
,
heatwave
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
We need it down south, please send us some
July 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And I thought it was a bow in the river !! We also had an hour or so downpour - but I am afraid not enough !!!!!!!!!
July 6th, 2025
