Previous
Photo 3243
Cone Flower
Wish I could grow these. Planted around 15 of them last year, this is the only 1 that has come back this year.
Thanks for dropping by.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th July 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
cone-flower
Barb
ace
Wonderful focus and bokeh!
July 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty though!
July 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet and a great bokeh !
July 7th, 2025
