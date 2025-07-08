Previous
Large White by phil_sandford
Photo 3244

Large White

Butterfly on the Lavender.

Thanks for dropping by.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Fantastic!
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture… fabulous pov
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact