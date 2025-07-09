Sign up
Previous
Photo 3245
Peacock Butterfly
on the Buddleia. Very few butterflies about this year, concerning.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4278
photos
158
followers
173
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th July 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
sony
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fabulous combination
July 9th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
July 9th, 2025
