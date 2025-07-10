Previous
Wild Poppy by phil_sandford
Photo 3246

Wild Poppy

Every night we say “that’ll be it now” and every morning this wild Poppy, seeded by a bird I would say, just keeps flowering and flowering.

Thanks for dropping by.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact