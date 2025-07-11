Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3247
Sunflower
I haven’t planted any Sunflowers this year, but that hasn’t stopped one flowering.
Thanks for dropping by.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4281
photos
157
followers
173
following
889% complete
View this month »
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
Latest from all albums
3243
829
3244
830
3245
831
3246
3247
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th July 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
outdoors
,
garden
,
sunflower
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What an enjoyable close up
July 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close