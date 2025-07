Green Woodpeckers

Very surprised to see three (yes three) Green Woodpeckers on the back lawn this afternoon, all feasting on the ants (they are more than welcome to visit again). I think it may have been a family, the one at the back in this photograph seemed to be the fledgling and certainly made moves to accept food from the one in the foreground.



Lovely to see these gorgeous birds.



Thanks for dropping by.