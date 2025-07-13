Previous
Greater Spotted Woodpecker by phil_sandford
Photo 3249

Greater Spotted Woodpecker

So named as they are very commonly seen. This is a male, red head, we frequently see male and female on the peanut feeder.

Saw a Green again on the back lawn this morning; flew off before I could grab my camera.

Thanks for dropping by.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Phil Sandford
Photo Details

