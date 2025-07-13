Sign up
Photo 3249
Greater Spotted Woodpecker
So named as they are very commonly seen. This is a male, red head, we frequently see male and female on the peanut feeder.
Saw a Green again on the back lawn this morning; flew off before I could grab my camera.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th July 2025
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
gsw
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
