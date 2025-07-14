Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3250
Robin
Sorry, not sorry, it’s another bird.
Thanks for dropping by
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4287
photos
158
followers
173
following
890% complete
View this month »
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
Latest from all albums
3246
3247
832
833
3248
834
3249
3250
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th July 2025 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! fav
July 14th, 2025
Desi
It's cute!
July 14th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
He’s cute but I’m worried about his right leg/foot. 😊
July 14th, 2025
Sylvia
ace
Keep them coming, they are great!
July 14th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
It's a brilliant shot!
July 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely Robin!
July 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close