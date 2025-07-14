Previous
Robin by phil_sandford
Photo 3250

Robin

Sorry, not sorry, it’s another bird.

Thanks for dropping by
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! fav
July 14th, 2025  
Desi
It's cute!
July 14th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
He’s cute but I’m worried about his right leg/foot. 😊
July 14th, 2025  
Sylvia ace
Keep them coming, they are great!
July 14th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
It's a brilliant shot!
July 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely Robin!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
