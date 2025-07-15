Sign up
Photo 3251
Green Woodpecker
Down in the South West again for a few days; had to pick up my new site passes and am now in the motel. Heading a wee bit north later for dinner with a very good friend from my Army days.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th July 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
green-woodpecker
