Green Woodpecker by phil_sandford
Photo 3251

Green Woodpecker

Down in the South West again for a few days; had to pick up my new site passes and am now in the motel. Heading a wee bit north later for dinner with a very good friend from my Army days.

Thanks for dropping by.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
