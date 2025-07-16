Sign up
Photo 3252
Wiltshire Farmhouse
By B&B for the night; a traditional stone Wiltshire farmhouse. Had by far the best sleep of the Summer with no fans needed.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Tags
stone
,
farmhouse
,
wiltshire
,
b&b
