Previous
Photo 3253
First Flower
Of this year’s Dahlias.
Thanks for dropping by.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th July 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice one
July 18th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Going to be a spectacular show again I expect.
July 18th, 2025
