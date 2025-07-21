Sign up
Previous
Photo 3257
Woody
Sat on the Magnolia looking at the empty peanut feeder and contemplating whether he can get into the squirrel proof one.
Thanks for dropping by
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st July 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
woodpecker
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 22nd, 2025
