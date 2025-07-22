Sign up
Previous
Photo 3258
Sunflower
With a couple of happy pollinators.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
4
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4296
photos
158
followers
173
following
892% complete
View this month »
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
bees
Lesley
ace
Amazing!
July 22nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great shot - I like the upside down koala face
July 22nd, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Stunning shot
July 22nd, 2025
haskar
ace
Amazing capture
July 22nd, 2025
