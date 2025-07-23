Sign up
Previous
Photo 3259
Angry Birds
The Greenfinches always look so pi**ed off whilst they’re feeding. These were the first two birds to use the new feeding station in its new location.
Thanks for dropping by.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4297
photos
157
followers
172
following
892% complete
View this month »
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd July 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
greenfinch
