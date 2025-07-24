Previous
Poppy Seed Pods by phil_sandford
Poppy Seed Pods

Hell of a day; two major incidents on my system that required complex resolution with multiple agencies working together (like herding cats at times). Carole and I also managed to get time to look at new kitchens.

A filler I’m afraid, sorry not sorry.

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Do love poppy seed heads
July 24th, 2025  
