Previous
Teasels by phil_sandford
Photo 3261

Teasels

Another filler from the other week; thank God it’s the weekend.

Thanks for dropping by.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
I love these!
July 25th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful.
July 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
I love every stage of these. Great capture
July 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact