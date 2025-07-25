Sign up
Previous
Photo 3261
Teasels
Another filler from the other week; thank God it’s the weekend.
Thanks for dropping by.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
4
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4299
photos
157
followers
172
following
893% complete
View this month »
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th July 2025 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
teasel
Chrissie
ace
I love these!
July 25th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful.
July 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
I love every stage of these. Great capture
July 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
July 25th, 2025
