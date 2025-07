Walk Like A Man

Carole and I took Lucy-Anne to Lincoln Cathedral this evening for The Music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons by Candlelight.



A fabulous 2 hours of music, all the hits and a few more from other artists of the era. The four lads were quite superb as Valli, Nick Massi, Bob Gaudio and Tommy DeVito, their voices spot on. Thoroughly enjoyable evening.



