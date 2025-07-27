Sign up
Previous
Photo 3263
What You Lookin’ At?
Robin from the other day; been in Leicestershire all day, visiting in-laws and routine checking and maintenance of their house (which we still (6 months on) await court authority to sell)
Thanks for dropping by.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4301
photos
157
followers
172
following
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
Tags
outdoor
,
robin
,
sony
Pat Knowles
ace
I think he’s looking whose visiting his territory in an empty garden. ‘What are you doing here?
July 27th, 2025
