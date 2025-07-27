Previous
What You Lookin’ At? by phil_sandford
What You Lookin’ At?

Robin from the other day; been in Leicestershire all day, visiting in-laws and routine checking and maintenance of their house (which we still (6 months on) await court authority to sell)

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Pat Knowles ace
I think he’s looking whose visiting his territory in an empty garden. ‘What are you doing here?
July 27th, 2025  
