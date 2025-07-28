Sign up
Previous
Photo 3264
Busy Bee
Buff Tailed Bumblebee on the Globe Thistle this evening.
Thanks for dropping by.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
bee
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
echinops
,
globe-thistle
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 28th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Great details!
July 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Spectacular, Phil!
July 28th, 2025
