Busy Bee by phil_sandford
Photo 3264

Busy Bee

Buff Tailed Bumblebee on the Globe Thistle this evening.

Thanks for dropping by.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 28th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great details!
July 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Spectacular, Phil!
July 28th, 2025  
