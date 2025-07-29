Previous
Rudbeckia by phil_sandford
Photo 3265

Rudbeckia

Providing some mid Summer colour in the border.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
894% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Gorgeous, love the perspective
July 29th, 2025  
Desi
So nice and bright and colourful. Lovely image
July 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Super burst of colour!
July 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact