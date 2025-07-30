Sign up
Previous
Photo 3266
Just Grass
Curled over, I think, by a spider’s web.
Thanks for dropping by.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th July 2025 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
web
,
outdoor
,
sonybgrass
Brennie B
What a fabulous shot Phil!
July 31st, 2025
Brian
ace
Great find and capoture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 31st, 2025
