Yellow

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow



I came along

I wrote a song for you

And all the things you do

And it was called, "Yellow"



So then I took my turn

Oh, what a thing to have done

And it was all yellow



Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so



I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow



I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh, what a thing to do

And it was all yellow



And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry

For you, I'd bleed myself dry



It's true

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for



Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine



Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And all the things that you do



Songwriters: Christopher Anthony John Martin / Guy Rupert Berryman / William Champion / Jonathan Mark Buckland