Red

New Dahlia in flower today.



Busy Saturday; out early to re-site the village speed monitors to keep Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership happy. Then drove to Leicestershire again to visit my in-laws before heading to Welford Road for the Red Roses (England’s women’s team) playing Spain in their penultimate warm up match before the World Cup starts later this month. I walked out at around 70 minutes as it wasn’t enjoyable; if it had been a boxing match the Ref would have stopped it.



Home now, tired, but have tomorrow and a storm to do nothing.



