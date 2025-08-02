Previous
Red by phil_sandford
Photo 3269

Red

New Dahlia in flower today.

Busy Saturday; out early to re-site the village speed monitors to keep Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership happy. Then drove to Leicestershire again to visit my in-laws before heading to Welford Road for the Red Roses (England’s women’s team) playing Spain in their penultimate warm up match before the World Cup starts later this month. I walked out at around 70 minutes as it wasn’t enjoyable; if it had been a boxing match the Ref would have stopped it.

Home now, tired, but have tomorrow and a storm to do nothing.

Thanks for dropping by
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Absolutely perfect capture. Stunning red colour
August 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I had to Google Red Roses…rugby! I like rugby but never heard the name of the woman’s team. All red today!
August 2nd, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact