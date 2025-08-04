Sign up
Photo 3271
Marked Safe
From Storm Floris. The extent of the damage here in the shire.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th August 2025 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
damage
,
survived
,
storm-floris
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Not too bad there then! Hubby is teaching theory on the yacht..... had to, it is in western Scotland at the mo!!
August 4th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
OMG. Hope he’s okay, pretty horrendous up there.
August 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@phil_sandford
So far so good.....bit lively were his words!! But safe and extra mooring lines deployed!
August 4th, 2025
