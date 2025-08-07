Previous
New Dahlia by phil_sandford
New Dahlia

Couldn't suss out why this Dahlia, which is so tall and looking incredibly healthy, had not flowered and then I looked underneath the leaves ......

7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Glorious closeup of this incredibly lovely flower!
August 8th, 2025  
