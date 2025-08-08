Previous
Yours by phil_sandford
Photo 3275

Yours

for £8,500.00. Cheap at half the price.

A couple of hours this afternoon wandering around the sculpture collection at Doddington Hall.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Lou Ann ace
Well he’s fabulous!
August 8th, 2025  
