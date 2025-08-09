Sign up
Photo 3276
Falcom
This was another sculpture that caught eye eye, did catch for long given the £11,000 price tag.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th August 2025
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
sculpture
outdoor
sony
falcon
doddington-hall
Lin
ace
A great capture, but definitely not in my price range!
August 9th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is nice but I prefer the mole.
August 9th, 2025
Desi
Wow!!! I also prefer the mole and suddenly I see why the mole is a snip
August 9th, 2025
