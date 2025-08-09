Previous
Falcom by phil_sandford
Photo 3276

Falcom

This was another sculpture that caught eye eye, did catch for long given the £11,000 price tag.

Thanks for dropping by.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
A great capture, but definitely not in my price range!
August 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is nice but I prefer the mole.
August 9th, 2025  
Desi
Wow!!! I also prefer the mole and suddenly I see why the mole is a snip
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact