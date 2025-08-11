Sunflower

In the words of (Sir) Bob Geldorf, I don’t like Mondays. Always tired, always a full on day, with a couple of hours out delivering a uniform tour.



When you find a field of Sunflowers, planned or otherwise, you can’t just use the photographs for the one day. So, no apologies, another couple of pics from yesterday’s trip out to Nottinghamshire.



Thanks for dropping by