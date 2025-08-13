Sign up
Previous
Photo 3280
Ridge Sunset
Carole and I, knowing you’re probably bored with sunflower pictures, popped over to the Lincs glacial ridge to see what the sunset would be like.
It was like this.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
7
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
ridge
,
shire
,
glacial
vaidas
ace
So nice!
August 13th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Stunning
August 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
August 13th, 2025
