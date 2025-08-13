Previous
Ridge Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 3280

Ridge Sunset

Carole and I, knowing you’re probably bored with sunflower pictures, popped over to the Lincs glacial ridge to see what the sunset would be like.

It was like this.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

vaidas ace
So nice!
August 13th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Stunning
August 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 13th, 2025  
