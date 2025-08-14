Previous
We Don’t Have A Cat by phil_sandford
Photo 3281

We Don’t Have A Cat

The cats next door seem to have us.

In this heat, I’ve had a full bucket of water by the butts (1 of the 3 is now totally empty) and both cats have been drinking from it throughout the day.

14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
Poor things, owners not providing enough.
August 14th, 2025  
