Previous
Photo 3282
Hog Roast
On the Croquet Lawn.
The annual Summer get together of all of the volunteers (some 125 people now) at Doddington Hall. I took this as Claire was saying her thanks to is all.
Thanks for dropping by
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
summer
,
outdoor
,
volunteers
,
doddington-hall
,
hog-roast
Pat Knowles
ace
Couldn’t take my eyes off that house! Strange it has a flat roof which I don’t normally like but it suits it! The chimneys too!!
August 15th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@happypat
It had featured in many of my, and Carole’s, project. It’s Elizabethan, and Claire’s family have lived in it since it was built back in 1593. It is predominantly a flat roof, with 3 ‘turrets’ visible from the front.
August 15th, 2025
