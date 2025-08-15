Previous
Hog Roast by phil_sandford
Photo 3282

Hog Roast

On the Croquet Lawn.

The annual Summer get together of all of the volunteers (some 125 people now) at Doddington Hall. I took this as Claire was saying her thanks to is all.

Thanks for dropping by
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Couldn’t take my eyes off that house! Strange it has a flat roof which I don’t normally like but it suits it! The chimneys too!!
August 15th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
@happypat It had featured in many of my, and Carole’s, project. It’s Elizabethan, and Claire’s family have lived in it since it was built back in 1593. It is predominantly a flat roof, with 3 ‘turrets’ visible from the front.
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact