Previous
Photo 3283
Dahlia
One of the latest to flower …….
Thanks for dropping by.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th August 2025 7:24pm
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
August 16th, 2025
