Previous
Photo 3286
Gunby
Carole, Lucy and I popped up to our ‘go to’ National Trust property this afternoon; should be a riot of colour but the 4 heatwaves (so far) this summer have kind of muted it. A pleasant couple of hours though.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 2:13pm
Tags
outdoor
,
shire
,
national-trust
,
gunby-hall
Carole Sandford
ace
Definitely not as colourful as past years!
August 19th, 2025
