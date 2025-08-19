Previous
Gunby by phil_sandford
Photo 3286

Gunby

Carole, Lucy and I popped up to our ‘go to’ National Trust property this afternoon; should be a riot of colour but the 4 heatwaves (so far) this summer have kind of muted it. A pleasant couple of hours though.

Thanks for dropping by.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Definitely not as colourful as past years!
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact