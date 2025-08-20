Previous
Another Dahlia by phil_sandford
Another Dahlia

From Gunby. Never seen this one for sale, I’d love to. It’s either that or dig a plant up one day that I visit and smuggle it home.

This photograph sees the end of my ninth year doing the project; year 10 starts tomorrow.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
