Previous
Photo 3287
Another Dahlia
From Gunby. Never seen this one for sale, I’d love to. It’s either that or dig a plant up one day that I visit and smuggle it home.
This photograph sees the end of my ninth year doing the project; year 10 starts tomorrow.
Thanks for dropping by.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
,
endofyearnine
