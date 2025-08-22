Previous
Yup by phil_sandford
Yup

It’s a Dahlia.

Long day, up early (after a rubbish night’s sleep) and a drive over to Leicestershire for 9am to meet with a couple of Estate Agents (Realtors I think they’re known as over the pond). After a year standing empty, we now have Court of Protection order permitting us to sell my in-law’s house. Inbetween the appoinments, I mowed both lawns, trimmed hedges, removed curtains, dumped stuff at local tip and dropped a key off with a company who are clearing the house of furniture, white goods and carpets on Tuesday.

Now to decide over the next week or so who to put the house with. Tomorrow is planned to be less busy.

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
901% complete

