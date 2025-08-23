Previous
Another Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3290

Another Dahlia

Filler for Saturday: A very lazy day as I promised myself it would be, really didn’t do much at all.

Thanks for dropping by.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact