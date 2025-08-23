Sign up
Previous
Photo 3290
Another Dahlia
Filler for Saturday: A very lazy day as I promised myself it would be, really didn’t do much at all.
Thanks for dropping by.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
dahlia
