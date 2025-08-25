Bittern

Early morning trip up to Far Ings this morning; sat in Ness Hide for 4 hours, with the reeds very high and the water very low. Pheasant x 2. Geese x lots. Water Rail x 2. Marsh Harriers x 3. Cormorant x 1. Egret x 1. Swans x 4. Bittern x 1) doing flypasts every 1/2 hour at the back of the lake). Kingfisher seen darting up the channel in front of the hide but alas it didn’t alight on the stand, water far too shallow for there to be any fish.



This is the Bittern (all but wiped out by the Victorians and only recently has the bird begun to thrive again in the UK) right at the far end of my camera doing fly pasts every half hour.



Something to do on a BH Monday.