Previous
Juvenile Water Rail by phil_sandford
Photo 3293

Juvenile Water Rail

Whose parent was keeping out of sight in the reeds, but certainly keeping an eye on the young one.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
902% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great find! Its coloring blends so well with its surroundings that it would be hard to spot!
August 26th, 2025  
Kate ace
How did you spot it? It looks well camouflaged
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact