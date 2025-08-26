Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3293
Juvenile Water Rail
Whose parent was keeping out of sight in the reeds, but certainly keeping an eye on the young one.
Thanks for dropping by.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4354
photos
158
followers
171
following
902% complete
View this month »
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Latest from all albums
212
846
3291
847
3292
213
3293
848
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th August 2025 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
water-rail
,
far-ings
Barb
ace
Great find! Its coloring blends so well with its surroundings that it would be hard to spot!
August 26th, 2025
Kate
ace
How did you spot it? It looks well camouflaged
August 26th, 2025
