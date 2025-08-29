Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3296
Chimera Dahlia
Found this bloom hiding at the back of the bush; all the other blooms are bright pink, this one however …….
Thanks for dropping by.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4359
photos
158
followers
171
following
903% complete
View this month »
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
Latest from all albums
213
3293
848
849
214
3294
3295
3296
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th August 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
,
chimera
Barb
ace
Interesting... Quite beautiful!
August 29th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
August 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close