Previous
Chimera Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3296

Chimera Dahlia

Found this bloom hiding at the back of the bush; all the other blooms are bright pink, this one however …….

Thanks for dropping by.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Interesting... Quite beautiful!
August 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact