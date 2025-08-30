Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Dahlia

Taken in between the (much needed) rain showers.

30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Desi
Exquisite! Such lovely detail and colour, and I do like that it is a frame filler
August 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous! Glad you’re getting rain.
August 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
August 30th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2025  
