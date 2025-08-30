Sign up
Previous
Photo 3297
Dahlia
Taken in between the (much needed) rain showers.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
4
2
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4360
photos
158
followers
171
following
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th August 2025 3:56pm
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
Desi
Exquisite! Such lovely detail and colour, and I do like that it is a frame filler
August 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! Glad you’re getting rain.
August 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
August 30th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2025
